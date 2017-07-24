Skillet’s ‘Lions’ Latest in Series of Radio Chart Climbers

Less than a month after being released to radio stations nationwide, Skillet‘s “Lions” has already trekked to No. 6 on the Christian Hot AC chart while the newly released song is currently No. 29 on the Christian Airplay chart. Air 1 exclusively unveiled the lyric video for the powerful track from their ninth full-length album, Unleashed (Aug. 2016).

This marks the fourth single off of their latest album to be released to Christian radio formats. “Stars” topped the Christian Hot AC charts earlier this year alongside “Feel Invincible” reigning as a mainstay on top of the Christian Rock chart with “Back From The Dead” currently charting at No. 4 within the format. Continuing their mainstream success, “Feel Invincible” placed in the No. 1 spot at both Active (Mediabase) and Mainstream (BDS) Rock while “Back From The Dead” was a top 10 hit on the Mainstream Active Rock chart.

“The Bible tells us to be strong and courageous. Lots of times, we don’t feel very strong and courageous. In fact, we feel very weak,” shares frontman, John Cooper. “However, the Bible tells us that we are more than conquerors, and that the battle belongs to the Lord. I hope this song encourages you to have faith instead of fear.”



[embedded content]

Joining the ranks of such hits as “Hero” and “Awake & Alive,” “Comatose” recently was named RIAA Gold Certified. This marks their fifth track to receive that distinction. The song is found on their platinum selling album of the same name.

Known for their dynamic live show, the GRAMMY® nominated band has spent much of the summer months on the “Serenity of Summer” tour with Korn amidst festival stops. Skillet will take their international “Unleashed Tour” to Canada in Sept. before headlining Air 1’s “Positive Hits” with support from Britt Nicole, Colton Dixon and Tauren Wells through Nov. For the latest tour routing and for tickets, visit www.Skillet.com.