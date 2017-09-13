Solid State Records Signs Metal Band Phinehas

Solid State Records announced the signing of Los Angeles-based metalcore group Phinehas on their Facebook page. The announcement read “We are so STOKED to welcome Phinehas to the Solid State Records family. New album soon!”

According to a post on Facebook, the signing is a dream come true for Phinehas: “When I joined Phinehas in 2007, it became a dream of mine to be signed by them. Here we are 10 years later, as a family of best friends through hell and high water, announcing that we are signed to Solid State and will be releasing a new album with them soon. I speak for everyone in Phinehas when I say that we could not be more stoked for the future.”

Phinehas was formed in 2001 with the purpose of bringing the hope of Jesus to the hopeless and rejected. The band has three studio albums and several EPs to their credit with their most recent full length record, Till the End, released with Artery Recordings in 2015. Phineas is comprised of members Sean McCulloch (lead vocals and drums), Bryce Kelly (bass) and Daniel Galley (lead guitar). Solid State Records is a Christian hardcore label founded in 1997, an imprint of Tooth & Nail Records.

