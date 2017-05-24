IN THE STUDIO:
Soulful Vocalist Willow Stephens To Release Debut EP

Posted: May 24, 2017, 6:00 PM | Category: New Releases
 Artist Tags: Andy Mineo
Source: From Staff Reports JG
Willow Stephens is set to finally release her debut project as part of Andy Mineo’s Miner League collective, which she has been part of for just shy of 18 months. The self-titled EP will drop on May 26. 

Two singles, “Bird’s Eye View” and “Sure As the Moon” featuring Mineo, have been recently released, building anticipation for the sounds of the entire EP. 
 
The track listing for Willow Stephens is as follows:
 
1)      Bird’s Eye View
2)      Accolades
3)      Sure As the Moon (feat. Andy Mineo)
4)      Spend It All
5)      After the Rain
 
Previously, Stephens worked on Mineo’s 2015’s Uncomfortable release. Stephens was also featured on Social Club Misfits’ January 2017 release The Misadventures of Fern & Marty, appearing on the track “Usual Suspects.”
 
Follow Willow Stephens at willowstephens.com or on twitter for continued updates.

