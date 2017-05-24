​Soulful Vocalist Willow Stephens To Release Debut EP

Willow Stephens is set to finally release her debut project as part of Andy Mineo’s Miner League collective, which she has been part of for just shy of 18 months. The self-titled EP will drop on May 26.

Two singles, “Bird’s Eye View” and “Sure As the Moon” featuring Mineo, have been recently released, building anticipation for the sounds of the entire EP.



The track listing for Willow Stephens is as follows:



1) Bird’s Eye View

2) Accolades

3) Sure As the Moon (feat. Andy Mineo)

4) Spend It All

5) After the Rain



Previously, Stephens worked on Mineo’s 2015’s Uncomfortable release. Stephens was also featured on Social Club Misfits’ January 2017 release The Misadventures of Fern & Marty, appearing on the track “Usual Suspects.”



Follow Willow Stephens at willowstephens.com or on twitter for continued updates.