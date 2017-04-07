Southern Gospel Legend Ben Speer Passes Away

Ben Speer, lead vocalist of The Speer Family and music director for Gaither Homecoming videos, passed away early this morning, writes his wife on her FB page.



Speer was a fixture in Southern Gospel with over 60 years in the ministry as not only a musician, but as a producer for his company (Ben Speer Music Company) and President of the Stamps-Baxter School of Music. During his lifetime he held many honors, including being inducted into the Gospel Music Association’s Hall of Fame (1995), the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame (1998), and the Southern Gospel Piano Roll of Honor (2002).

He has made a long lasting impact in the Southern Gospel world and will be greatly missed. Remember to pray for Ben’s family and friends as they mourn their loss, but rejoice in his final homecoming.