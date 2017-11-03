Spencer Kane Premieres New Sound and Video

As a follow up to his July 2016 self-titled debut album, KANE, fan favorite and online social media personality, Spencer Kane, announces the release of his fourth studio single in 2017, “This Is the Intro,” a R&B / Hip Hop song that’s a slight departure from his traditional Pop R&B vibe.

The accompanying music video, premiering today on NewReleaseToday, was directed by fellow Nashville artist and film director, Carson Butcher and you can watch it first below.

“‘This is the Intro’ is probably my favorite release to date, with ‘Get To Know Ya’ close behind” says Kane. “These two tracks feel like me. My debut solo album was a great stepping stone in finding my sound and vibe, but these new songs better represent my feelings who I have been wanting to share creatively. In a music industry with so many[…]