Spoken Announces PledgeMusic Campaign for New Album

Hard rockers Spoken have launched a Pledgemusic campaign for their upcoming album. Their ninth full-length album, the follow-up to 2015’s Breathe Again, is available for pre-order now, with a brand new song available for immediate download when you pre-order.

“With the recording, marketing, and promotion of album #9, comes a huge need for the support of what Spoken has called the most amazing fan base that has ever existed,” the band shared on their Pledgemusic page. “This record consists of songs about grace, forgiveness, confusion, struggle, and unconditional love. We’ve all felt confusion at times, we’ve all faced valleys and struggles, as well as fighting the feeling that we are undeserving of the grace and forgiveness of Jesus.”

“If Spoken has been a part of your history or has influenced your life in some way, please consider being not only a part of Spoken’s history, but a part of the future as well. We could never thank you enough for taking the time to view this campaign, or the support you’ve shown over the years, but with your help, we’ll be able to thank you in person when we come to your town, and share these new songs with you,” they concluded.



Visit the Pledgemusic campaign page here to check out the exclusive items and packages available when you pre-order the new album.

Spoken is currently on tour with Seventh Day Slumber‘s annual City Rockfest Tour alongside Disciple, Project 86, Decyfer Down, Random Hero and Scarlet White. Click here for tickets and details and here to keep up with them via social media as the campaign progresses.