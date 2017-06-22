Staci Frenes Media Appearances with Today in Nashville and World Christian Broadcasting

Singer, songwriter and in-demand speaker, Staci Frenes, was recently in Nashville to promote her current album, Unpathed Waters, Undreamed Shores. She first did a lengthy interview with Paul Ladd at World Christian Broadcasting about her CD and book Flourish, which was followed with live performances of two songs (“Disarm” and “Undreamed Shores”) at “Today in Nashville” last Friday. Before heading to Nashville, Frenes appeared on Cornerstone TV Network’s “Real Life,” and did interviews with such outlets as Alabama Baptist, Shattered Magazine, Solutions Magazine, Priority Talk Radio, among others.

“The opportunity to play the Hard Rock stage on WSMV-TV’s ‘Today in Nashville’ was a career highlight for me,” says Frenes. “And it was an honor to share my story with the international listeners of World Christian Broadcasting. The themes of this new album relate to so many different walks of life, and it’s been a joy to share it in Nashville last week!”

Unpathed Waters, Undreamed Shores presents the most honest and vulnerable side of Frenes, more so than any other recording in her career. The project chronicles the turmoil of Frenes’ past few years, where she dealt with the traumatic circumstances of losing her father and brother within months of each other, losing the family home in the 2007 financial crisis and the unexpected shock of her teenage daughter announcing that she’s gay.



[embedded content]

Frenes is based in San Francisco and has been writing and recording for several years through her publishing company, Stones Throw Music. Her songs have had placements on such major outlets as “The Biggest Loser,” “America’s Next Top Model,” along with national ads for American Airlines and the Gap, along with feature films that include the 2016 “Faith of Our Fathers.”