Stars Go Dim Song Appears in ADT Commercial

If you’ve seen one of the series of new commercials by home security company ADT, you might have noticed a familiar song. Word Records band Stars Go Dim’s signature hit single “You Are Loved” is featured on several new commercials for the company.

The song plays well into the theme of keeping the things you love secure, and also likely implies that these customers are “loved” by the company. The placement is also proof of the infectious quality of the pop tune’s melody. In a facebook post, Stars Go Dim shared “Thank you to @adtsecurity for using our song in their new commercial! We believe, just like they do, #YouAreLoved wherever you are!”

Stars Go Dim have followed up the success of their hit single with two other hits from their self-titled release on Word Records, “Doxology” and “Walking Like Giants.” As fans anticipate the follow-up that the band is currently writing, this new commercial promotion is sure to introduce their music to even more listeners. You can view one of the commercials below.



[embedded content]

Follow them on facebook, twitter and instagram to stay up to date with the latest news from the band.