Stavesacre Prepares to Release First New Album in 7 Years

Veteran Christian post-hardcore band Stavesacre will be releasing their reunion record MCMXCV (1995) on September 1. It will be the band’s first release of any kind in seven years, and their first full length album in eleven years.

Stavesacre utilized crowdfunding to get the project off the ground, following in the footsteps of many of their peers who have also used that model to fund reunions. A dedicated fanbase for the band has remained in place since their 2010 final EP Against the Silence. That fanbase who crowdfunded the project has already received the album. Everyone else can preorder it on iTunes here.

The project features a reunion of members Mark Salomon (vocals), Dirk Lemmenes (bass), Ryan Dennee (guitars), Sam West (drums) and Jeff Bellew (guitar). In anticipation of the album’s release, Stavesacre frontman Mark Salomon recorded an appearance on BadChristian’s podcast–a popular fringe music podcast founded by members of Emery, former Tooth & Nail labelmates for Stavesacre. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes to hear the episode when it releases.

The name of Stavesacre’s new album references the year they were founded, with the band being formed by members of The Crucified following their disbandment in 1995. MCMXCV will be the band’s sixth full length studio album. For further information, you can visit their official website stavesacre.com, or find them on Facebook.