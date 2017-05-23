Stephen Christian Take Part in Strange 80s Benefit Concert

Stephen Christian, former frontman for rock powerhouse Anberlin, recently took part in a unique 80s-themed benefit concert alongside acts like Weird Al, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Tenacious D.

“Strange 80s” played to the country’s growing fascination with the 1980s, featuring a myriad of covers of popular 80s hits by many of today’s musicians, actors, and comedians. Finn Wolfhard, the teenage star of the 80s-era Netflix hit Stranger Things, hosted the night. Wolfhard even performed a few covers with a band of his own. In a post on instagram featuring Stephen Christian and Filter’s Richard Patrick, Wolfhard shared the complimentary caption “master front men practicing their craft for Sweet Relief Musician’s Fund.” Later Wolfhard also commented on one of Christian’s posts “And you were sooooooooooo good. I learned so much from you!!!”

Among Christian’s performances was the night’s closing number, a cover of Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” which he performed with Wolfhard and his band. You can watch a fan video of the unique collaboration below.



The night’s proceeds benefited Sweet Relief Musician’s Fund, which benefits music industry members requiring financial assistance due to health or age-related complications.

During their run, Anberlin was well known for their 80s-influenced sound. During their early years, one of their hallmarks was their frequent recorded covers of some popular 80s hits, such as The Cure’s “Love Song” or The Smith’s “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out.”

Christian is currently planning to release his first solo album, a worship projected titled Wildfires. A release date hasn’t yet been given, but it is expected to drop before the end of the year. Christian has listed Stranger Things as among the influences behind the sound of the album. One of the most lauded aspects of Stranger Things is the show’s retro musical score.

