Stephen Christian Teases Release Date for ‘Wildfires’

Stephen Christian has shared a teaser video for his upcoming solo debut album Wildfires, announcing the release date for July 28, 2017. The album will release through BEC Recordings, and the lead single “Gloria” is already spinning at radio.

The teaser video features a mellow instrumental track between visuals of Stephen Christian in mountainous terrain, slowly being joined by his wife and one of his daughters. You can watch the video below.

Stephen Christian has been sharing glimpses of the new project for nearly a year now. Many of the songs came naturally from Stephen Christian’s role on staff with Calvary in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Christian joined their creative team in the year following Anberlin’s 2014 finale.

