Steven Curtis Chapman Performs at White House

This morning singer/songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman had the honor of singing at The White House for the National Day of Prayer.

RELATED Steven Curtis Chapman to Release Memoir ‘Between Heaven and The Real World’

The performance, including a snippet of the timeless hymn “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” was live streamed on The White House website earlier today before President Trump signed the executive order on promoting free speech and religious liberty. Click here and skip to the 5200 mark to watch Steven’s performance at the beginning of the event.

Steven’s wife Mary Beth took to Facebook this afternoon to share a highlight of the day with a photo of she and Steven laughing with Vice President Mike Pence “Spending time with our amazing Vice President Mike Pence this morning at the National Day Of Prayer ceremony[…]