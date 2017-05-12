Steven Malcolm Announces Engagement

No more waiting games for rapper Steven Malcolm. The hip-hop artist asked his girlfriend to marry him last night and now he’s never letting her go. Malcolm posted a photo of his stunning bride-to-be showing off her new engagement ring Wednesday night. The caption read, “SHE SAID YES!!!!” Naturally, Steven’s post was showered with likes and congratulations from fans and peers alike, included Trevor McNevan from Thousand Foot Krutch and Hollyn.

RELATED Steven Malcolm Releases Self-Titled Album

Steven Malcolm released his self-titled debut album in February and as of April, the album had already accumulated over one million streams on Spotify. His song Party in the Hills reached #9 on the Hot CHR top 40 last week. Malcolm just wrapped up a leg of the Tempo Tour where he toured with KB and Social Club Misfits,[…]