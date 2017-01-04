Steven Malcolm Announces Tracks, Producers for New Label Debut

Hip-hop artist Steven Malcolm has finally revealed the tracklisting for his upcoming self-titled album. Releasing on Feb. 17, this album will feature the likes of Blanca, Hollyn, PyRexx, Andy Mineo, Joey Jewish and more.

Malcolm is the first artist out of the gate for new Word imprint, IVAV (4 Against 5) and there has already been plenty of buzz surrounding him. Joseph Prielozny–the former longtime producer/in-house musician for Reach Records–is heading up the label.

Pre-order starts Jan. 6, along with three songs for those who take advantage of it. The list of artists with whom he collaborated is versatile and intriguing. The album’s sounds are guided by top-notch producers including Prielozny, Juice Bangers, Scootie, Derek Minor, Cobra and Tyshane Thompson (now known as Beam).

Looking at the track listing, which song(s) get you most excited?