Steven Malcolm – ‘The Second City (Part 1)’

CCM Magazine says, “‘Part 1’ contains a plethora of material—from the hymn-like, to the bounce-tracks, to just great hip hop,” and “The Second City is a welcomed indication that we’ve only witnessed the beginning of Steven Malcolm‘s potential” | READ full review at CCMmagazine.com

Steven Malcolm, CCM Magazine - image
Summary | Steven Malcolm had a big 2017—becoming on of Christian music’s new artists, last year saw him on Winter Jamgarnering three Dove Award nominations, and collaborating with radio favorites such as Hollyn and We Are Messengers. With his 2018 release of The Second City (Part 1)CCM Magazine lauds that Malcolm is “just getting started.”

