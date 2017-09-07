Stryper On Pause Amidst Bassist Conflict

One of Christian music’s longest running rock bands, Stryper, announced today on social media that they’re taking a brief hiatus, due to some internal discord.

According to a post on the official Stryper Facebook page, the pause in activity was necessary in order to give bassist Timothy Gaines “time and space to work through his personal issues.”

The post went on to say that things between the band and Gaines haven’t been good for some time, as the band expressed that Gaines had threatened the band with a lawsuit in 2016.

They said while they care about Gaines as a brother in Christ, they’re no longer able to continue the band with him. Gaines published a message stating that he received a letter of termination by Stryper’s legal representative this May.

Fans shouldn’t be worried, however; Stryper assured their audience that this is[…]