IN THE STUDIO:
  • search
160×600
160×600
Home
Music News

Stu G and Amy Grant Share Behind-the-Scenes Look at Recording ‘Beatitudes’ Album

As part of the upcoming Beatitudes project, Stu G recently shared a video from the studio offering a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of Amy Grant‘s “Morning Light” on the new album.

RELATED: ‘Beatitudes’ Album Pre-Order Begins Today

“When Stu asked me to write the song on mercy, I was already hooked by the way he described the Beatitudes. Mercy looks so many different ways, really it’s just kindness,” Amy says about the heart behind the new song. “It’s so great to see a song begin at the beginning of the day with a guitar and vocal and then everybody added their gifts to it and it just bloomed into something really gorgeous.” 
 

Releasing April 21, the Beatitudes album features over a dozen top recording artists and is part of The Beatitudes Project which also includes a book, Words From The Hill, and a documentary film, View From The Hill. The album is available for pre-order now, with Garrard and Grant’s “Morning Light” and John Mark McMillan’s “Heaven Is Around Us” available for instant download. 

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5500
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (studio)
(918) 512-1009 (text)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

KXOJ on Youtube

kxoj
kxoj
Christian radio station at 94.1FM in Tulsa, OK
  • 352 Posts
  • 1,277 Followers
  • 108 Following