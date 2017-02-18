Surf Gvng Leaves Xist Music, Releases New Single

In November, Miami-based Surf Gvng announced that their partnership with Xist Music/Malaco had ended, and they were embarking on a journey as an independent artist. The first single since that news broke is available now.



Surf Gvng released “Fun Tonight” on February 7, a track featuring 1K Phew and produced by Zaytoven and Sonny Digital. The track celebrates freedom in various areas of both life and music. You can listen to the new track below.



[embedded content]

As they shared the new single, the duo shared “boy how we love the indie grind. Boy did we miss it.” In addition to their own material, Surf Gvng has announced that they’re open and willing to feature on other artists’ tracks, as they have on S.O.’s “Blessings.”

You can follow their independent journey either at www.surfgvng.com or on twitter here.

