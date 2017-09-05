Switchfoot and Lifehouse Stream Set From Houston Shelter

Switchfoot and Lifehouse will be streaming a live set from the NRG Stadium Shelter in Houston, where many families who lost their homes in Hurricane Harvey are still staying. The stream takes place at noon CST via Facebook.

In addition to sharing songs, Switchfoot has shared with their followers “Hundreds of new people are arriving this week from other shelters needing to close, which means NRG Stadium Shelter NEEDS VOLUNTEERS. If you are in the Houston area and can volunteer, please sign up now at BakerRipley.org.”

The live performance follows the release of “Shine Like Gold,” a collaborative track from Switchfoot and Lifehouse that has so far raised over $50,000 to support hurricane relief in partnership with Food for the Hungry. You can download the track on a pay-what-you-can basis and contribute to ongoing fundraising by visiting http://bit.ly/ShineLikeGold.

The two bands were already scheduled to play in Texas on their Looking for Summer tour. The opportunity to share songs of hope with a community still reeling was one the bands couldn’t pass up. “Out walking the streets in Houston. Unbelievable,” Switchfoot singer Jon Foreman shared on Twitter this morning. “The news isn’t talking about Houston anymore, but they still need your prayers and help.”

To watch the livestream and hear continued updates on how to partner with Switchfoot and Lifehouse’s relief efforts, you can find Switchfoot on Facebook here and Lifehouse here.