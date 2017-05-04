Switchfoot Celebrates Star Wars Day

Much to the enjoyment of fans, Switchfoot is going all out this May 4th to celebrate Star Wars Day. The guys posted a fun video today of them dressed as Star Wars characters and rocking out, saying, “Happy Star Wars Day! Who will save the galaxy from the menacing reign of Sith Lord Keyboard?”

The video, complete with guitarist Tim Foreman dressed as Princess Leia, seems to be a hit with fans, with one YouTube commenter simply saying “This is why Switchfoot is my favorite band.”

In honor of this day, Switchfoot is also offering an exclusive “The Foot Awakens” tee and poster, available today only. Click here to get it before the offer ends.[…]