Switchfoot Performs Surprise Concert in San Diego Airport

Switchfoot Performs Surprise Concert in San Diego Airport

   

Posted: June 20, 2017, 6:00 PM | Category: Events
 Artist Tags: Switchfoot
Source: From Staff Reports MN
Yesterday travelers through the San Diego airport got a special surprise when Switchfoot performed a mini concert in the terminal. The surprise set promoted the band’s upcoming charity surf event and concert the Bro-Am, which will be celebrating its 13th year this weekend.

Switchfoot set up and played a stripped back set for passers-by Monday morning. You can read local news coverage of the event here. The band has also set up a special Bro-Am art exhibition at the airport as part of their continued efforts to connect to the community and serve underprivileged kids. In addition to their yearly event which supports six local charities, the band has launched music and surf programs for at risk youth that serve the community year round. Some of those kids joined Switchfoot for their airport performance.
 
This year’s Bro-Am event is June 24 and features performances by Switchfoot and Lifehouse as well as surf competitions. To find out how you can get involved with the event and supporting the work of the Bro-Am foundation, visit broam.org/play-your-part. Switchfoot has always called the event their favorite day of the year, and frontman Jon Foreman says “to see our hometown come together and help deserving kids is an incredible experience. Surfing, music, and the San Diego scene at its best.”
 
Tickets are still available for the Bro-Am here. To stay tuned for updates from the event, you can follow the band on facebook, instagram and twitter.
 

