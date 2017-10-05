Switchfoot Releases ‘Float Remix’ EP and Tom Petty Cover

This week Switchfoot released both a Float Remix EP and a cover of a classic Tom Petty hit.

It is a special moment when provided an opportunity to meet or honor musical inspirations. For Switchfoot, this week has provided an example of this from both perspectives. Switchfoot has released the Float Remix EP via Spotify, featuring the top four remixes from the remix contest for the hit single. “Float” first appeared on Switchfoot’s 2016 album Where the Light Shines Through. The winning mix in the contest was produced by JMFS Music.

According to a letter sent to contest winners, the 2016 competition drew “367 submissions in 82 countries,” results that were impressive to the band: “Switchfoot was blown away with the quality of remixes, so congrats to each of you!”

In a social media post, Switchfoot shared video footage of the band hanging out with contest grand champion JMFS, a remix producer and Switchfoot enthusiast. Earlier this year as part of the prize package, JMFS had the opportunity to meet the band in Canada.

This week Switchfoot also paid tribute to one of their own musical heroes by posting a video of their live cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “I Won’t Back Down.” The cover was recorded this summer at a show in New Jersey. The band has joined other celebrities and fans in paying tribute to Tom Petty, who passed away on October 2, 2017. In a post on social media, Switchfoot shared their reflections and the tribute cover of one of Tom Petty’s most popular tunes. You can watch and listen below.



Listen to the Float Remix EP on Spotify here, and keep up with Switchfoot on Facebook and Twitter or by visiting their official website.