Switchfoot Releases Hurricane Relief Song Co-written with Lifehouse’s Jason Wade

Switchfoot has released a new song on a pay-what-you-can basis in order to raise funds to support relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. You can download the track here.

The song is titled “Shine Like Gold,” and was co-written with Jason Wade of Lifehouse. Lifehouse and Switchfoot have been out on their joint Looking For Summer tour. The song was recorded the same day Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. “Sometimes you don’t know what a song is for until after it’s written,” Switchfoot lead singer Jon Foreman shared. “In this case it became crystal clear. As we watched our friends and family in Texas struggle through the aftermath of the hurricane, we knew exactly what we had to do.”

All proceeds from song downloads will fund relief in partnership with Food for the Hungry, who has also been a partner for the Looking for Summer tour. Food for the Hungry is gathering funding specifically to provide food, clean water, hygiene kits, blankets and medical supplies for the beleaguered cities in southeast Texas. The band signed their email regarding the track with the words “you can’t silence my love,” a mantra from their 2009 track “Hello Hurricane.”

Switchfoot has been active on social media since the storm began, voicing support for Houston and the surrounding areas. They’ve also encouraged fans to donate through Preemptive Love, an organization the band has historically supported for their initiatives in refugee communities in the Middle East.

The efforts of Switchfoot and Lifehouse stand alongside the broader music community, which has mobilized to show support, solidarity and practical aid to the hundreds of thousands of people in Texas and Louisiana who have been impacted by the storm. Last night Natalie Grant hosted a live concert with artists like Jeremy Camp, Mandisa, Matt Maher and Danny Gokey, raising well over $200,000 in partnership with Convoy of Hope. Young Noah is working on compiling a Christian hip-hop album to raise funds. Houston native Tauren Wells has been consistently sharing updates on local initiatives that fans can support on social media (find his updates on Twitter @taurenwells).