Switchfoot’s Chad Butler Reflects on Growing Up A Musician’s Son

In honor of Father’s Day, Switchfoot drummer Chad Butler has shared a video and journal entry recognizing the impact of his father, who fronted a rock band through Chad’s childhood. You can read the full entry here.

“My earliest childhood memories involve traveling in a mustard yellow 1975 Dodge van filled with electric guitars and bearded hippies,” Chad Butler says. “My dad was the singer in the band, and my mom and I crossed the U.S. in that van with him, watching and singing along each night as he played concerts all across the country.”

The drummer continued to expand on his unconventional childhood and how it shaped his role as an adult in one of the most respected alt rock bands of our time. “I never dreamed of repeating my dad’s rock n roll lifestyle. Music seemed such an unlikely professional pursuit that I decided[…]