Switchfoot’s Jon Foreman Hosts Conversation on Race, Religion and Reconciliation

Switchfoot’s Jon Foreman is hosting a live broadcast today at 2:00 PM Eastern to hold an open dialog on the topics of race, religion and reconciliation. The conversation is headed by the title of one of Switchfoot’s songs, “Looking for America,” and will be streaming through YouTube here.

Jon Foreman, who has long been a thoughtful voice of change in the conversation surrounding racial tension, will be joined by some other prominent figures in faith and art. Spoken word artist Propaganda, Sonny of P.O.D., Civil Rights leader John M. Perkins, author David Dark, musician Lexi Fitzgerald of The New Respects and Larycia Hawkins of the University of Virginia will all be joining the conversation.

The conversation follows closely in the wake of the events in Charlottesville and Switchfoot’s intentional response. The night following the violence that erupted surrounding a white nationalist display, Switchfoot performed their Civil Rights anthem “The Sound” and dedicated it to Heather Heyer, who lost her life while peacefully counter-protesting. During their show a week later in Nashville, Jon Foreman said “I just wish I could sit down and have coffee with every one of you, and maybe we could figure all this out.” The live broadcast is his attempt at doing that.

Jon Foreman shared a teaser for the event on Facebook, which you can watch below. Make sure to tune in by clicking here at 2:00 PM Eastern this afternoon.

