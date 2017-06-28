Swoope Releases Third Single of 2017

Akron, Ohio native Swoope has released his third single “All The Time” as a follow-up to “Warmed Up” and “Lambo.” This new single was produced by Kevmo Music.

With bars such as “They say I’m outta control, the way I talk about Christ / But ain’t no way to control what brings dead men to life,” Swoope’s lyricism remains as creative as ever. Another example of his innovative mindset is the cover art for the single, which you can see below.



You can purchase the track on iTunes here.



Swoope hasn’t been active musically since 2014 when Sinema was released, including the industry hit “Same Team.” Follow Swoope on Twitter to catch all of the latest news surrounding his next project.