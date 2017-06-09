Taelor Gray and Wes Pendleton return as Middle Clash

For the third time in 2017, Taelor Gray presents new music in the form of the emcee/producer combo referred as Middle Clash. Taelor Gray and Wes Pendleton plan to release a new single monthly leading up to their sophomore release in early 2018.

Taelor Gray’s name, incredible bars, and top notch production should still be fresh in listener’s minds. Just a few short months ago in February, Gray dropped a solo project titled In the Way of Me. He’s also already resurrected another project as The Elevationists (with his brother Christon Gray) on Jacob and Judas, also released in February.

Middle Clash’s first self-titled release debuted in 2014 and can be purchased here. You can check out their 2017 singles on bandcamp; find “Second Chance” here and “Live Right” here.

Keep up with Gray and Pendleton’s progression on their BandCamp main page[…]