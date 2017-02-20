IN THE STUDIO:
Taelor Gray Set To Release ‘In the Way of Me’ on February 24

Posted: February 20, 2017, 6:00 PM | Category: General
 Artist Tags: Taelor Gray
Source: From Staff Reports JG

With In the Way of Me, Taelor Gray’s third release in four years, maturity follows him through each new adventure. 

Taelor’s music has always been accented by and rooted in worship, raw emotion and a thematic approach, while each track dictates a story. The characteristics for the In the Way of Me are no different. 
 
He had this to say about the upcoming release: “The album isn’t necessarily conceptual, rather just a collection of moments. Every song has its own theme, but the cohesion is primarily focused around the production and writing style. There is confession, testimony, introspection, lightheartedness and worship throughout.”
 
The track listing is as follows:
 
1)       In Your Blood
2)       Amistad (feat. Tragic Hero)
3)       Moral Tower
4)       Comfortable
5)       Magic
6)       Solomon’s Porch
7)       Radio (feat. Christon Gray)
8)       Me Vs. M (feat. Swoope, Ki’Shon Furlow, and Kai)
9)       Most High
10)   Close
 
Taelor Gray has been heavily on the grind as he just wrapped up an additional release on February 13 with his brother Christon Gray (Elevationists), the Jacob X Judas EP. This release was solely available through either PledgeMusic or Elevationists.com, intended as a special release for the devout and passionate fan.
 
Keep up with the happenings surrounding Taelor Gray on twitter here.

 Monday, February 20, 2017
