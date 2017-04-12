Tamela Mann Receives First Billboard Music Awards Nomination

Tillymann Music Platinum-selling artist Tamela Mann has garnered her first Billboard Music Award nomination for Top Gospel Artist. The awards show recognizes the hottest names in music today. Tamela is currently on the Mann’s World Family Tour, co-headlining with husband, actor and comedian David Mann. The 25-city spring leg of the tour is making stops across the country, including three sold-out shows last weekend in New York City, NY, Trenton, NJ, and Washington DC.

RELATED Skillet Earns Three Billboard Music Award Nominations

“This has been a truly amazing year. It is an honor to receive my first Billboard Music Award nomination,” said Tamela. “Congratulations to all the nominees!”

The Grammy® winner is on the road promoting her Billboard multi-week chart-topping No. 1 album One Way. The project is executively produced by Tamela, David Mann and son David Mann Jr., and produced by Myron Butler[…]