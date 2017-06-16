Tauren Wells Announces Third Child, Navy Elliot, Due December

Pop artist Tauren Wells announced today that he and his wife, Lorna, are expecting their third child. Tauren posted a photo of his sons Kanaan and Lawson in baseball uniforms with another baby-sized uniform hanging from the fence. He wrote, “We’ll be adding another rockstar baby boy to the Wells Family roster!! We can’t wait to meet Navy Elliot Wells this December.”

Wells, the former frontman of Royal Tailor, recently performed at the KLove Fan Awards as well as sang the national anthem for the Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoffs in April. Tauren’s first full-length solo album, Hills and Valleys, is set to release June 23rd before he heads out on the All The Hits Tour with Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey. Wells shared about the upcoming album, “My hope is[…]