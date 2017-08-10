Tauren Wells Energizes Large Arena Audiences Opening for Lionel Richie’s All The Hits Tour

Reunion Records/Sony Music Entertainment artist Tauren Wells is continuing to have an amazing summer energizing large audiences as the opening act for Lionel Richie’s All The Hits Tour with special guest Mariah Carey. The 22-city tour, which is hitting the biggest arenas across the U.S., will hit Florida and Georgia this weekend then take a trip up the east coast the following week.

During many of the tour stops Wells has performed and been interviewed on numerous morning TV shows. To date he’s already visited such top-rated shows as Good Day LA, Good Day Dallas, Great Day Houston, and Good Day Sacramento.

When Lionel Richie’s All The Hits Tour wraps in Seattle on September 5, Wells will join the 30-city Air1 Positive Hits Tour, beginning September 27 in Dayton, OH. See[…]