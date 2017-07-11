Tauren Wells’ ‘Hills and Valleys’ Makes Top 3 Debut on Soundscan Sales Charts

It is proving to be a hot summer for Reunion Records/Sony Music Entertainment artist Tauren Wells thanks to the digital release of his debut solo LP, Hillsand Valleys, on June 23. The album made a successful first-week appearance on the SoundScan Christian/Gospel Digital Albums chart at No. 3, while the title track is the third most-streamed and most-downloaded song in Christian music. The physical CD will be available at retail outlets beginning July 21.

The digital-only deluxe version features 15 songs, including the top-selling title track, which continues to climb the radio charts. Media critics are praising the album with coverage in outlets such as Rated R&B, EUR Web, New Release Today, Parle Magazine, Black America Web, CCM Magazine and Faith Radio Network. CCM Magazine recently stated that the album is “so contagious that the groove-saturated tunes stick within a listen or two, but its themes of using faith to overcome obstacles and also celebrate victories is destined to meet listeners wherever they are at.” Wells also recently appeared on “Great Day Houston” performing the title track.

Tauren Wells’ summer will continue with him opening for Lionel Richie’s 22-city “All The Hits Tour” also featuring Mariah Carey kicking off this month on July 21 in Oakland, CA running through September 5 in Seattle, WA. Following the tour, Wells will be joining the Air1 Positive Hits tour hitting 30 markets across the country – see below for the list of both of these tour dates.



LIONEL RICHIE’S ALL THE HITS 2017 TOUR:

July 21 – Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

July 22 – Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

July 27 – Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

July 30 – Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

July 31 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

August 3 – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

August 4 – Toyota Center, Houston, TX

August 6 – Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

August 10 – BB&T Center, Fort Lauderdale, FL

August 11 – Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

August 13 – Infinite Energy Arena, Atlanta, GA

August 16 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

August 18 – Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

August 19 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

August 22 – TD Garden, Boston, MA

August 24 – Air Canada Centre, Toronto, ON

August 26 – United Center, Chicago, IL

August 27 – Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

August 29 – Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

September 1 – Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

September 3 – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

September 5 – Key Arena, Seattle, WA

AIR1 POSITIVE HITS TOUR:

September 27 – Dayton, OH

September 28 – Knoxville, TN

September 29 – Lexington, KY

September 30 – Indianapolis, IN

October 1 – Nashville, TN

October 5 – Little Rock, AR

October 6 – Baton Rouge, LA

October 7 – Houston, TX

October 8 – Jackson, MS

October 10 – Belton, TX

October 12 – Lubbock, TX

October 13 – Rio Rancho, NM

October 14 – Las Vegas, NV

October 15 – Phoenix, AZ

October 19 – San Diego, CA

October 22 – Ontario, CA

October 26 – Fresno, CA

October 27 – Redding, CA

October 28 – Portland, OR

October 29 – Seattle, WA

November 2 – San Jose, CA

November 3 – Bakersfield, CA

November 4 – Reno, NV

November 5 – Salt Lake City, UT

November 7 – Denver, CO

November 9 – Kansas City, MO

November 10 – Tulsa, OK

November 11 – San Antonio, TX

November 12 – Dallas, TX