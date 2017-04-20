Tauren Wells Performs National Anthem at NBA Game

Last night, recording artist Tauren Wells had the phenomenal privilege of singing the national anthem at the Rockets vs. Thunder NBA Playoff game in Houston. The former Royal Tailor lead singer took to Facebook Live last night to share the experience with his fans. In the video, we see Tauren preparing to take the stage as welcome announcements went on overhead and the court bustled with practice shots and free-throws.

RELATED: Tauren Wells’ ‘Love Is Action’ Hits No. 1 For Eight Weeks; Debuts New Video And Single

Tauren, a Houston native, was announced as “a two-time Grammy award winning nominee” and greeted with cheers. The arena was ceremoniously silent as Wells began belting out the national anthem, but as his voice reached a crescendo halfway through, the crowd burst into cheers and applause. You can watch Tauren’s chilling performance below.



“I still can’t feel my arms (they went numb at some point) but THIS WAS A DOPE EXPERIENCE…a ‘hills’ moment. Giving glory to God. Aaaaaaand we got the W! Thanks to the @houstonrockets for the opportunity,” Tauren shared via Instagram after the game.

Wells will be touring this summer with Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey on the All the Hits tour. Click here for more info and here to follow him on Facebook.