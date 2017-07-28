Tauren Wells Releases Cover of Elevation Worship’s ‘O Come To The Altar’

Today Tauren Wells released a cover of Elevation Worship’s “O Come to the Altar.” Wells flavors the worship song with his signature soulful voice while transforming the melody with a contagious R&B vibe. In the video, we see ornate doors and stonework in the background as Tauren passionately belts out the lyrics before ending with a shot of a towering church building.

Tauren is currently on the road with Lionel Richie’s All The Hits Tour. Last week before kicking off the first night of the tour in Oakland, California, Tauren posted this sentiment to his social media “Tonight, I step onto a unique stage for the first time. If you would, say a prayer for me and my team. I want to steward this opportunity in a way[…]