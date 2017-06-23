Tauren Wells Releases Solo Debut Album

Hills and Valleys, the solo debut album from Tauren Wells, is now available. The digital-only deluxe version (Reunion Records/Sony Music Entertainment) features 15 songs, including the top-selling title track, which continues to climb the radio charts. Media critics are already loving the album.

With coverage already in outlets such as Rated R&B, EUR Web, New Release Today, Parle Magazine, Black America Web, and upcoming coverage in CCM Magazine, Faith Radio Network and more, here are just a few of the comments that have come in by street date:

“Whether you’re looking for encouragement in your spiritual walk from the rich Biblical themes on the album or you just need some positive dance music, Tauren Wells has you covered.” – New Release Today

“Tauren Wells sings about the hills and valleys of life with a musical vibrancy that offers hope and encouragement as earnestly as it defies simple categorization.” – Bob Marovich, Journal of Gospel Music

“With songs that are anchored in God: his love, his victory, and his sovereignty, this is a powerful record. Listen to these songs long enough and you will find yourself being enlisted by the Holy Spirit to rest in Christ’s victorious triumph in the midst of your daily struggles.” – Hallels.com



On July 21, Tauren Wells will release the 11-song physical version of Hills and Valleys, debuting the same day that he begins his summer tour stint opening for Lionel Richie’s 22-city “All The Hits Tour.” The tour will kick off in Oakland, CA and run through September 5, wrapping in Seattle, WA. He will then join the Air1 Positive Hits tour this fall, visiting 30 markets across the U.S. For the most updated schedule and to purchase tickets, visit the tour page here.