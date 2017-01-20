Tedashii Kicks Off 2017 With The Release Of New Single ‘Free’

Hip-hop recording artist, TEDASHII, kicks off 2017 with the release of his brand new single “FREE,” available for purchase (here) and streaming across all DSPs via Reach Records today (January 20). A carefree installment to his decade-long body of work, the record sets the tone for what’s to come from the fearless rapper this year. “This is a song all about freedom,” Tedashii explains, “Freedom of expression artistically and musically and truly, freedom to be myself.”



RELATED: Tedashii Releases New Music Video For ‘I’m Good’ From Latest EP ‘This Time Around’



Tedashii reveals a sincere and inspiring first glimpse along his road to freedom with the release of “Free,” an optimistic statement from Tedashii who at times has wrestled with feelings of being an outsider and who publicly healed after the tragic loss of his one-year-old son in 2013. Known for his exuberant delivery on the mic and robust stature, Tedashii continues to find growth in writing and recording, as well as strength in his faith.



[embedded content]

Tedashii started performing “Free” to great reception in late 2016 while appearing as main support for Crowder’s American Prodigal Tour. Fans can be sure to catch Tedashii performing live this winter, for a full listing of tour dates please see below or visit Tedashii.com and follow @Tedashii on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Tedashii On Tour

SAT Jan. 14 – First Baptist Church – Jackson, MS

TUE Jan. 24 – Koger Center for the Performing Arts – Columbia, SC

FRI Feb. 3 – Valleydale Church – Birmingham, AL

SAT Feb. 4 – Valleydale Church – Birmingham, AL

FRI Feb. 10 – Englewood Baptist Church – Jackson, TN

SAT Feb. 11 – Englewood Baptist Church – Jackson, TN

FRI Feb. 17 – Thompson Station Baptist Church – Thompson’s Station, TN

SAT Feb. 18 – The Church at Battle Creek – Broken Arrow, OK

SAT Feb. 18 – Quail Springs Baptist Church – Oklahoma City, OK

WED Feb. 22 – Decatur Baptist Church – Decatur, AL

FRI Feb. 24 – Glen Haven Baptist – McDonough, GA

SAT Feb. 25 – Bellevue Baptist Church – Memphis, TN

SAT Feb. 25 – Long Hollow Baptist Church – Hendersonville, TN