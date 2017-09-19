Teen Rock Sensation Crossing Fire Debuts on Billboard Charts

Young up-and-coming independent Christian rock band Crossing Fire has debuted this week on Billboard’s Christian Rock National Airplay Chart at #29 with their single “Lay It Down.” You can watch the official lyric video for “Lay It Down” below.



The single appears on their freshman EP Coals and Embers, which has the band garnering attention and airplay from radio stations around the country. The band announced that their single broke into the Billboard charts in a post on their official Facebook page earlier this month, where they thanked fans for their help: “We cannot thank you guys ENOUGH for being such AMAZING TORCHBEARERS!”

When asked about how the young band is reacting to appearing on Billboard, guitarist Chance Woosley said, “This is a huge milestone for everyone in Crossing Fire. We are all so amazed and excited to know that a band of four teenagers managed to break into Billboard charts. We are feeling so blessed to be able to achieve such things at our age.”

Crossing Fire is a Christian rock band comprised of four teenagers ranging in age from 14-17 years old. They debuted in May 2017 with their independent release of Coals and Embers. You can follow them on Facebook and Twitter, and learn more about them on their website.