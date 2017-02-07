Tenth Avenue North Releases Music Video for ‘I Have This Hope’

This week CCM mainstay Tenth Avenue North released the long-awaited music video for “I Have This Hope,” the second single from their latest studio album Followers. Through powerful visuals and heartfelt emotion, the video portrays the message of Christ’s faithfulness “in the flood or the fire.”

“Our desire is that this song brings you the hope that Christ walks with us through the fire and through the storms so that no matter what happens we will not be afraid,” the group shared on social media.

Born out of a personal struggle in the band, the song was written as encouragement for guitarist Jeff Owen’s sister-in-law in her recent battle with stage four cancer (hear the full story behind the song here.)



“We wrote this song for Jeff’s sister, so when she started chemotherapy she would have these promises to listen to,” Mike says of the inspiration for the honest and redemptive track. “I believe that miracles are always possible, but I also want a faith that believes God is good even when I’m waiting for the miracle to happen. I want to believe that God is with me, not only in my triumphs but in my tragedies.”

Check out the lyric video for the song on YouTube here and purchase the song on iTunes here.