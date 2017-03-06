Tenth Avenue North’s I Have This Hope Hits Top 10 on Radio

Tenth Avenue North’s current single, “I Have This Hope,” moves into the Top 10 at Christian radio as the band releases a new music video for the song.

RELATED: Tenth Avenue North Releases Music Video for ‘I Have This Hope’

The band debuted the music video with K-LOVE Radio and has also provided an interesting way for fans to share the song. Check out tenthavenuenorth.com where you can watch the video and share it with friends and family. “I Have This Hope” is from Followers, the band’s fifth studio album.

The personal, tender ballad was written during a time of personal uncertainty in guitarist’s Jeff Owen’s life. Jeff’s sister-in-law, a 32-year-old mother of three, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She began chemo treatments in early February of 2016 just as the band first began writing for Followers. Rooted in Isaiah 43, “I Have This Hope,” was penned in her honor.

“For the most part, the things I see in Scripture are really not the promise of this plan working out a certain way, but it’s the promise of His presence with us through whatever happens,” frontman Mike Donehey observes. “God doesn’t say, ‘You will be spared of tragedy.’ He says, ‘Tragedy won’t crush you; it won’t overwhelm you; it won’t consume you. I am with you.'”

Two-and-a-half months after the song was written, when the band entered the studio to record the song, Owen’s brother and sister-in-law received the news that her cancer was in remission. It was divine intervention and a literal in-studio reminder to the band that God is in the details.