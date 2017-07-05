Tenth Avenue North’s Mike Donehey Expecting Fourth Child

Tenth Avenue North frontman Mike Donehey recently announced that he and wife Kelly are expecting their fourth child. “I’m a blessed man….And we’re pregnant,” Donehey posted to his social media on Mother’s Day alongside a photo of his wife with their three daughters Eisley, Nora and June.

Earlier this week, he tweeted an update: “Found out we’re having a 4th girl! & No I don’t wish it was a boy. We can’t let other people’s expectations make us disappointed with God.”

Mike also recently took to social media to share some thoughts on being a father of all girls: “When I tell people I have 3 daughters, their first response is usually, ‘oh are you in trouble!’ To which I usually reply, ‘I actually love it. They snuggle me, dance with me, constantly tell me they love me…what’s not to love?’ That’s when faces darken and ominous tones come through, ‘just wait til they’re teenagers, you’ll see.’

But you know what, I have friends with teenage daughters who love it. They seem to enjoy each other’s presence and respect is evident on both sides. Those are the friends I like to seek wisdom from. I ask, ‘how do you do it?’ To which they always respond, ‘Well Mike, I don’t think it’s all too complicated. Just be interested.’ Interested. Available. Care.

My friend Daniel reminded me the other day, ‘most of us say, It’s just a phase, you’ll get through it.’ But I like to say, ‘it’s just a phase, don’t miss it.’ As Elizabeth Elliot quipped, ‘wherever you are, be all there.’ I look at this picture I snapped at a creek last week, and I’m tempted to believe the warnings, that things will deteriorate and they’ll end up hating me, and I’m in for horrible things. But not today. Today, I’m staring at these treasures and I’m saying to myself, ‘This is all a gift. Let’s breathe deep, see and give thanks for each other as best we can. God will keep giving me what I need to love them, one moment at a time. After all, it’s just a phase, don’t miss it.'”

Donehey is currently working on his book debut as Tenth Avenue North gears up for the “I Have This Hope” fall tour with guests Brandon Heath and Jon McLaughlin. Click here for tour cities and dates and here to check out the band’s latest album Followers.