TFK Announces New Live Video Project

TFK’s doing a live video project, and they want you to be part of it.

A week ago, Canadian rock band Thousand Foot Krutch released an ambiguous video on their Facebook page, teasing fans with the tantalizing words, “We’ve been working on something for you guys…” The video contained a small clip of their song “Courtesy Call” from their 2012 album The End is Where We Begin, giving the impression that the video was simply a “courtesy call” informing us that a big announcement was in the works. Today, the band released a new video with that announcement.

Check it out:

Frontman Trevor McNevan announced in the video that Thousand Foot Krutch is currently recording and shooting a live DVD album entitled “Untraveled Roads” while on tour with Winter Jam. “The live element to this band and to this music has always been a big part of who we are,” says Trevor. The DVD will feature live songs from several of the band’s newer albums.

Not only you be able to enjoy TFK’s high energy show from your living room, you could also have a cameo role in the DVD. That’s right, Trevor and the gang want their fans to share stories on how their music has impacted them.

“A bigger part than the music or than the band itself by far is the stories,” McNevan said. He goes on to say that the heart of their music has always been to connect on a deep level with their listeners. Hearing those stories and learning how their songs have blessed people’s lives is what keeps them in the studio making hard-hitting, relatable music. And those are the stories TFK would like to include in “Untraveled Roads.”

If you have a story about the impact their music has made on your life, you can send a video (shot horizontally, please) to stories@thousandfootkrutch.com.

Thousand Foot Krutch is currently on tour with Winter Jam. Check out 2017.jamtour.com for shows near you! And make sure you pick up their special NRT EP here!