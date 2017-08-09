The 48th Annual Dove Awards Nominees Announced Today, Lauren Daigle and Zach Williams Lead Nominatio

The Gospel Music Association (GMA) announced today the nominees for the 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards. The awards show will take place on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville at 6:30 p.m. CST. Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) will exclusively air the awards show on Sunday, October 22, reaching over 100 million viewers in the U.S., plus global and multi-platform distribution. Voting for the final winners will run August 21 through August 28.

Zach Williams and Lauren Daigle lead artist nominations with five, followed by Chris Tomlin, Crowder, Kirk Franklin and NEEDTOBREATHE with four nods each. Top nominated writer/producer Wayne Haun scored six nods, and Bernie Herms and David Garcia have five nods each. View the full list of nominees here: http://doveawards.com/awards/2017-nominees.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate another year of Dove Awards nominations!” GMA President Jackie Patillo stated. “Our artists and creatives sacrifice year-round to share their sound with the world. Our theme this year is Sound the Remedy, we believe the message of Gospel and Christian music offer’s God’s remedy to the world.”

The GMA Dove Awards celebrate the contributions of artists from every style of Christian/Gospel music. Nominees are determined by over 1,500 professional members, and winners will be voted on by the entire GMA membership of nearly 2,500. For more information or to purchase tickets to the show, visit www.doveawards.com.

The nominees in the following categories were revealed on Facebook Live today:

Artist of the Year

Chris Tomlin, sixsteprecords/Sparrow Records

for KING & COUNTRY, Word Entertainment

Hillsong United, Hillsong Music Australia/Sparrow Records

MercyMe, Fair Trade Services

tobyMac, ForeFront Records

Song Of The Year

“Chain Breaker” — (writers) Jonathan Smith, Mia Fieldes, Zach Williams

“Come Alive (Dry Bones)” — (writers) Lauren Daigle, Michael Farren

“Even If” — (writers) Bart Millard, Ben Glover, Crystal Lewis, David Garcia, Tim Timmons

“Eye Of The Storm” — (writers) Bryan Fowler, Ryan Stevenson

“Feel Invincible” — (writers) John Cooper, Seth Mosley

“Great Are You Lord” — (writers) David Leonard, Jason Ingram, Leslie Jordan

“King Of The World” — (writers) Sam Mizell, Becca Mizell, Natalie Grant

“O Come To The Altar” — (writers) Chris Brown, Mack Brock, Steven Furtick, Wade Joye

“The Lion & The Lamb” — (writers) Brenton Brown, Brian Johnson, Leeland Mooring

“Thy Will” — (writers) Bernie Herms, Emily Lynn Weisband, Hillary Scott

“What a Beautiful Name” — (writers) Ben Fielding, Brooke Ligertwood

Worship Song of the Year

“Ever Be” — (writers) Bobby Strand, Chris Greely, Gabriel Wilson, Kalley Heiligenthal

“Fierce” — (writers) Chris Quilala, Joshua Silverberg, Mia Fieldes

“O Come To The Altar” — (writers) Chris Brown, Mack Brock, Steven Furtick, Wade Joye

“The Lion & The Lamb” — (writers) Brenton Brown, Brian Johnson, Leeland Mooring

“What a Beautiful Name” — (writers) Ben Fielding, Brooke Ligertwood

Contemporary Gospel/Urban Worship Album of the Year

Let Them Fall In Love — CeCe Winans

Worship Journal Live — Fred Hammond

One Way — Tamela Mann

Secret Place — Vashawn Mitchell

Demonstrate — William Murphy

New Artist of the Year

Bri (Brianna Babineaux), Marquis Boone Enterprises/Tyscot Records

Micah Tyler, Fair Trade Services

Social Club Misfits, Capitol CMG Label Group

Steven Malcolm, Word Entertainment

Zach Williams, Provident Label Group

Gospel Artist of The Year

CeCe Winans, Pure Springs Gospel

Kirk Franklin, Fo Yo Soul Recordings/RCA Inspiration

Tamela Mann, TillyMann Music Group

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Motown Gospel

Travis Greene, RCA Inspiration

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year

“Don’t Give Up On Me” — Bradley Walker

“Little White Church House” — Doug Anderson

“When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace” — The Nelons

“Back to God” — Reba McEntire

“Rocks” — The Isaacs



Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year

The Very Next Thing — Casting Crowns

Rise — Danny Gokey

The River — Jordan Feliz

Lifer — MercyMe

Chain Breaker — Zach Williams

Inspirational Film Of The Year

“Ben Hur” — (producers) LightWorkers Media, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Paramount Pictures, Sean Daniel Company

“The Case For Christ” — (producers) Triple Horse Studios, Pure Flix Entertainment

“I’m Not Ashamed” — (producers) Visible Pictures, Big Film Factory, Pure Flix Entertainment

“Priceless” — (producer) Roadside Attractions

“The Shack” — (producers) Netter Productions, Summit Entertainment