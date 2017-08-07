IN THE STUDIO:
The Afters and Jason Gray Announce ‘Live On Forever’ Tour with David Dunn

Chart-topping, Dove Award-winning band The Afters and award-winning songwriter Jason Gray have announced the “Live On Forever” Tour this fall with special guest David Dunn. Presented by Prison Fellowship International, the fall tour kicks off Sept. 15, and is slated to hit 18 cities during the months of September and October.  

The “Live On Forever” Tour supports The Afters’ latest same-titled album release, which recently generated the band’s sixth No. 1 single, “Shadows,” topping Billboard’s Christian Rock Chart this summer. Live On Forever released in the fall of 2016 and also garnered a GMA Dove Award nomination for Rock Contemporary Song of the Year and a Dove Award in the Short Form Video of the Year category for its title song.
 

Jason Gray is touring in support of his current album, Where The Light Gets In, which debuted at No. 5  on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums Chart last summer, giving Gray the highest album debut of his career. The album features the hit single “Sparrows,” along with Gray’s Top 15 radio single “Glow In The Dark.”
 

Tickets for “Live On Forever” Tour dates are on sale now in most markets. Additionally, a special VIP ticket available for most shows includes premium seating or early entry, and a pre-show artist Q & A. For details and ticket links, visit www.TheAfters.com.

LIVE ON FOREVER TOUR – FALL 2017
SEPTEMBER
15   Downingtown, PA — Hopewell United Methodist
16   Syracuse, NY — CNY Crossroads Inspiration Hall
17   Danville, KY — The Showroom
20   Iowa Falls, IA — Bill Riley Band Shell (free concert)
23   Dickinson, ND — Trinity High School
24   Maple Plain, MN — Christ Lutheran Church (free concert)
29   Selma, TX — River City Community Church

OCTOBER
1    Wentzville, MO — First Baptist Church of Wentzville
4     Zanesville, OH — Dixie Classic Fair
10   Lake George, NY — Lake George Forum
11   Montgomery, NY — Goodwill Church
12   Auburn, ME — East Auburn Baptist Church
13   New Bedford, MA — Zeiterion Theatre

For current concert and ticket information, visit www.TheAfters.com or www.JasonGrayMusic.com

