The Afters Score No. 1 at Radio with ‘Shadows’

TheAfters have garnered their sixth No. 1 with their latest “Shadows” earning the top spot on the Billboard Christian Rock Chart while the single continues to clip the Billboard Hot AC chart, hitting No. 7 this week. Found on their fifth album, Live On Forever, the track sets the tone of the record with its message of motivation and inspiration. Live On Forever released in the fall of 2016, and emerged out of a season of trials for the band, serving as a reminder of God’s faithfulness and strength in our moments of weakness.

“‘Shadows” reflects the themes of rise up, get up, God has your back, you’re not in this alone,” says frontman Josh Havens. “We thought, let’s encourage people and let this be a weapon for people’s faith: something they can hold onto.”



[embedded content]

Additionally, The Afters’ “Eyes Of A Believer” is impacting AC and Soft AC radio formats now. The band is set to play at various festivals throughout the summer, and will headline the “Live On Forever” Tour this fall with Jason Gray and David Dunn. For the latest tour information, visit www.TheAfters.com.