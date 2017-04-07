‘The Case For Christ Songs Inspired By the Original Motion Picture’ Releases Today

DREAM Records today releases The Case For Christ: Songs Inspired By the Original Motion Picture the companion album to the film from Pure Flix which also releases today.

RELATED: Dream Records Announces ‘The Cast For Christ’ Soundtrack

The album features unreleased music from a wide range of worship teams including the powerful, “The Evidence” by New Hope Oahu, the hopeful, “Believe” by Seacoast Worship, the infectious, “Our Great God” by NewSpring Worship, the beautiful, “Your Love Is Chasing Me” by Soulfire Revolution, the glorious “I Believe” by Dove Award-winning singer-songwriter Cindy Cruse Ratcliff, and many more. The album is already receiving critical acclaim.

Hallels.com called “Our Great God” by Billboard chart toppers NewSpring Worship, “the album’s show stealer” while CCM Magazine called “Your Love” by The Church Vessel their favorite. NewReleaseToday.com called the album,”engaging” and ToBeAPerson called it “…deep and passionate…”.

“From the opening anthem of this powerful new album I was hooked. The music is exciting and the lyrics are true to how Leslie and I came to faith, as portrayed in The Case for Christ movie. The title song declares: ‘The evidence … is opening eyes!’ That’s my story in one powerful line! I also love the mix of songs, with such a wide variety of singing styles and musical genres. It all combines into one fantastic compilation of great music and compelling truth. This is one album not to be missed!” — Lee Strobel, author of, The Case for Christ

The Case for Christ, in theaters, is based on the true story of Lee Strobel, an award-winning investigative journalist–and avowed atheist–who applies his well-honed journalistic and legal skills to disprove the newfound Christian faith of his wife, with unexpected, life-altering results.



[embedded content]

From Pure Flix and Triple Horse Studios, THE CASE FOR CHRIST stars Mike Vogel (THE HELP), Erika Christensen (Parenthood), Academy Award® winner Faye Dunaway (BONNIE AND CLYDE, CHINATOWN), Academy Award® nominee Robert Forster (JACKIE BROWN), L. Scott Caldwell (Lost) and Frankie Faison (The Wire).

Jonathan M. Gunn (DO YOU BELIEVE?) directs THE CASE FOR CHRIST, written by Brian Bird, (When Calls the Heart, Touched by An Angel) and based on Strobel’s book, published by Zondervan, part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing.

For more information on The Case For Christ please visit:

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=On6RM27qSFc

Website: http://caseforchristmovie.pureflix.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CaseforChristMovie

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thecase4christ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caseforchristmovie



Track listing:

1. JT Murrell – The Case For Christ

2. Seacoast Worship – Believe

3. New Hope Oahu – The Evidence

4. Justin Land of Stonecreek Worship – Great and Mighty

5. Cindy Cruse Ratcliff – I Believe

6. NewSpring Worship – Our Great God

7. Faith Life Church (feat. Open Heaven) – I Believe You Are Christ

8. The Church Vessel – Draw Near

9. Soulfire Revolution – Your Love Is Chasing Me

10. Heríam – Your Moment Has Come

11. The Church Vessel – Your Love