The City Harmonic Releases Live Music Video for ‘Honestly’

The City Harmonic has released a live music video for “Honestly” from their recently released final album, Benediction Live. The video was filmed alongside the album’s recording in the band’s place of origin in Hamilton, Ontario.

RELATED: The City Harmonic’s Final Album ‘Benediction Live’ Releases Today



“Honestly” is the only previously unreleased track in the set captured for Benediction Live. The rest of the songs from the night spanned the whole of The City Harmonic’s career. The band has already released an accompanying video for “Manifesto,” their 2010 breakout hit. You can see the new video for “Honestly” below.



[embedded content]

The City Harmonic announced last year that 2017 would be their final chapter as a band. The title Benediction Live reflects their desire for fans to see their dissolution as less of a farewell and more of a sending. You can get the album on iTunes now here.