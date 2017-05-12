The Classic Crime Celebrates Career Highest First Week Billboard Position

The Classic Crime’s latest album How to Be Human has given the band their strongest first week ever on the Billboard charts.

In a post shared to social media, the band recapped the album’s commendable positions across several of the Billboard charts. The album landed at #3 for Independent albums, #9 for Alternative albums and for Rock albums, with the album coming in at #95 on the Billboard 200. The high first week position was achieved in part by the number of preorders and kickstarter backers. You can check out the full list of chart positions here.

This successful debut comes after a long process for the band. How To Be Human serves as the band’s first full-length project in five years. Like its predecessor Phoenix, it was successfully funded by fans via Kickstarter at lightning speed. Controversy erupted when songs from the album began to release, with the band tackling some controversial positions on faith and creation and employing brief instances of profanity. However, the fans have come through for the band again, lifting them to new commercial territory on the Billboard 200.

If you want to see what all the talk is about, check out How To Be Human on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play. You can follow the band on facebook, twitter and instagram for continued updates.