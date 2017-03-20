The Classic Crime Debut New Song Holy Water

The Classic Crime has released a new song titled “Holy Water,” the first track from their upcoming full length album.

It’s been almost 5 whole years since 2012’s Phoenix, the last full-length studio album from the guys in The Classic Crime. 2017 sees them finally releasing the long anticipated new album, which was funded in under 24 hours last year through Kickstarter, the same method through which they successfully funded Phoenix. How To Be Human releases April 28 through BC (Bad Christian) Music.

“Holy Water” gives listeners the first taste of what they can expect from How to Be Human. In keeping with the BC Music themes, the song is sure to challenge the average Christian listener. With lyrics referencing atoms coming from exploding stars and holy water coming from the ocean, but also referencing us all being sons and daughters, the band is sure to provoke both controversy and discussion. You can watch the official lyric video below.



[embedded content]

You can now also pre-order the new album and reserve your tickets now for the band’s upcoming How To Be Human Tour at theclassiccrime.com. Follow them on facebook, instagram and twitter for continued updates.