The Color Debuts on Billboard’s Christian Top 50 with New Single ‘Surprise’

Award Winning Canadian based pop group The Color, is making a strong impact in the American Christian market with their first U.S. single “Surprise.” Within a few short weeks since their July 28th add date, the band has debuted on Billboard’s Top 50 at No. 41, garnered major radio adds, was tied for most added at AC Indicator on Aug. 4 and received 697,700 new listeners. The list of impressive early radio supporters includes Family Life Radio, Family Life Network, The Fish/Los Angeles, WSBN/New Orleans, WCSG/Grand Rapids, MI, KFIS/Portland, OR, KXMS/Seattle, WA, KXOJ/Tulsa, OK, among many others. The single is being promoted at radio by industry veterans Chris Hauser and Jenn Mouttet, and the lyric video for the song can be viewed HERE. Produced by Bryan Fowler (TobyMac, Mandisa, Ryan Stevenson), “Surprise” was co-written by The Color band members James Shiels, Jordan Janzen, and Fowler.

“The new single was written as a response to who God is, in the midst of the unexpected challenges life throws our way,” said founding band member Shiels. “Our God is faithful. He never leaves you; He never forsakes you”.

Janzen continued, “That gives you an incredible confidence that allows you to be brave. Stepping forward in faith to places unknown. Brave enough to step over an edge knowing only one thing; that our God will be there to catch you by surprise.”

“Anyone who tells you they KNOW what a hit is before its release – don’t believe them! I have done CCM radio promotion for 30 years, and I am still consistently shocked by what I think or hope is going to break through, never does, and then conversely songs that come out of left field just take everyone off guard,” explained Hauser of Chris Hauser Promotions. “The Color’s ‘Surprise’ is living out the song title every week so far with our promotion team, and I couldn’t be happier or more thankful.”



[embedded content]

“Surprise” is the first single from The Color’s new EP, First Day of My Life, which will release in October and was recorded at Castle Recording Studio, FabMusic Studio and SeeMore Sound in Franklin, Tenn. The six songs on the project were co-written by Shiels and Janzen, and the band had three high-profile producers at the production helm with Seth Mosley, Fowler and Jeff Pardo.

The group began its musical journey in 2012, with Janzen as lead singer, Shiels on guitar/background vocals, Larry Abrams on lead guitar/background vocals and Tyson Unrau on drums. The Color started touring in order to support the first record they recorded, and the group quickly built a loyal following in Canada that developed into a sustainable touring schedule. This led to The Color sharing the stage with such high-profile artists as for King & Country, Tenth Avenue North, Jamie Grace, Kutless and the Grammy-nominated Building 429. This success led to the band winning eight GMA Covenant Awards from 2012-2016 in such categories as New Artist of the Year, Rock Song of the Year, Pop Song of the Year, Video of the Year and Recorded Song of the Year. At the same time, the group has enjoyed tremendous Canadian chart success with five No. 1 singles, and two of these hits remained on the charts for several months.

Upcoming for The Color will be a U.S. radio promotional tour this week that will cover the northeast and southeast, while the band’s first U.S. tour is scheduled for early 2018. For continued updates on the band; www.thecoloronline.com, https://www.facebook.com/thecolormusic, www.twitter.com/thecolortc, www.instagram.com/thecolortc.