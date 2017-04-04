The Gray Havens Launch Kickstarter Campaign

Nashville-based husband/wife narrative-pop-folk duo The Gray Havens have launched a Kickstarter campaign for their upcoming projects, a live album (Ghost of a King Orchestra Tour) and a brand new studio album.

The first part of this Kickstarter is to help fund The Gray Havens’ next record, produced by Ben Shive who also produced their last project, Ghost Of A King. “We’ve already spent some time in the studio together, whittling down a list of song sketches and rough ideas to our absolute favorite to make this the best record we possibly can,” Dave and Licia wrote on the campaign page.

The second half of this Kickstarter is for the duo’s first ever live record. “We had the honor of touring our Ghost of a King album last fall alongside a band and string sections from colleges around the country! We had this crazy idea to score all-new string parts, get some band members together, and hit the road to bring the fullness of Ghost of a King to the stage! It worked, and we caught it all on audio. The record is currently being mixed for listening ears like yours to hear, and we can’t wait to share it!”



The Gray Havens are scheduled to record over the summer and plan to have the new record ready for release by mid-December, but those who back the project will receive a digital download of the live record as soon as the Kickstarter concludes on May 2nd.

The goal is set at $35,000 to help cover production, studio time, musicians, mixing, mastering, manufacturing, and graphic design for both projects. If they surpass their original goal and move into the stretch goal of $40,000, they will also produce a children’s book entitled Gray Flowers, based on one of their earlier songs.

Backers can pick from several different tiers, each one including exclusive rewards like a private online album preview party, signed copies of the new album, art prints, backer-exclusive baseball tees, handwritten lyrics, coffee mugs, personal birthday recordings and more. Visit the campaign page here to see all the backer tiers offered and support the new project, and keep up with The Gray Havens via social media here for updates from Dave and Licia as they go into the studio to record.